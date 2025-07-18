Child drowns in Moulvibazar pond

A child died after drowning in a pond at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf, 7, son of Azizur Rahman of Panishala village under Kamolganj municipality.

According to locals, Yusuf fell into the pond back to their house when everyone in their house went for Jummah prayer. After some time, family started searching for him and found him floating on the water.

Later, they rescued him and took to Kamolganj Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared Yusuf dead.

Kamolganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Zafor Mahfuzur Kabir confirmed the incident and said that the body has been handed over to the deceased’s family.