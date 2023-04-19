Mother-daughter among 4 killed in Tangail train accident

Four women including a mother and her daughter were killed after being hit by a train in Tangail’s Kalihati upazila early Wednesday.

The accident took place at Mirhamjani area in the upazila around 5:30am.

The deceased were Bashonti, 60, Rani Das, 55, Shanti Rani, 45, and her daughter Shilpi Rani, 30. They met the tragic end of their lives while going to collect zakat clothes.

Relatives of the deceased said the four were going to Sallah union through a rail line to collect zakat clothes. But unfortunately, they were cut by a Dhaka-bound ‘Ekota Express’ train and died on the spot.

Bangabandhu Bridge’s East Police Station SI Nazmul Hasan said they will take legal step after recovering the bodies.