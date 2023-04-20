Preparations for holding largest Eid jamaat at Sholakia completed

All necessary preparations have almost been completed for holding the country’s largest Eid congregations at Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj district.

This year, the authorities concerned are preparing to hold the 196th jamaat at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan.

Four-tier security measures have been taken in and around the Eidgah to ensure foolproof security, said Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad while visiting the venue on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The main Eid jamaat will be held at 10 am and Maulana Farid Uddin Masud, chairman of Bangladesh Islahul Muslimin Parishad will lead the Eid congregation while Maulana Shoaib Bin A Rob will remain standby.

People will be allowed to enter the Eidgah with only prayer mats and masks. This year, none will be allowed to carry mobile phones and umbrellas for security concerns.

According to the Sholakia Eidgah managing committee, a four-tier security system has been put in place to ensure the safety of the devotees.

A total of five platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed besides Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), police, plainclothes police and detectives. Apart from CCTV cameras, six watchtowers and drones will be deployed to keep an eye on the ground.

Six ambulances and fire service will remain standby round the clock for emergency calls.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal unit, police’s quick response team will be there for security purposes.

Two special trains — both named Sholakia Express — will run on Bhairab-Kishoreganj and Mymensingh-Kishoreganj routes to ensure that devotees can join the largest Eid jamaat in the country, officials said.

During the 2016 Eid-ul-Fitr congregation, militants launched a surprise attack on a temporary police check post near the Eidgah, killing at least four people, including two policemen.

Additional DIG of Rab-14 , Mymensingh Muhibul Islam Khan, said there is no specific militant threat but stringent security measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security.

The Eidgah is situated on the northern bank of the Norsunda river. Mannan Dad Khan, former Dewan of Haibatnagar in Kishoreganj, donated 4.35 acres of land through Waqf deeds in 1950 and now the Eidgah has an area of seven acres.

The Waqf document mentions that Eid Jamaat was held at Sholakia Eidgah Maidan some 200 years ago.

Every year, Sholakia Eidgha Maidan turns into a sea of people. People offer prayers and seek blessings from Allah for peace and happiness.