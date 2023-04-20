4 killed in expressway bus-truck collision

Four people were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway on Thursday morning.

The accident that also left at least 19 other passengers injured took place around 8:45am at Shologhar area under Sreenagar upazila in Munshiganj.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Eyewitnesses said Shariatur-bound bus of Padma Travels hit a standing truck from behind on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway while it was trying to overtake another bus. Then one side of the bus got twisted.

Getting information, Fire Service members rushed to the spot and recovered two bodies from the scene. The injured were sent to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex where two others were declared dead. From there, seven were sent to Dhaka as their condition is critical.

Sreenagar Police Station OC Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said the death toll may rise.

The bus was carrying 45 passengers.