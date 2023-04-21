Environment Minister cut paddy in Hakaluki Haor

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin cut paddy to encourage farmers in Baralekha Upazila of Moulvibazar.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Swaib Ahmad, Upazila Executive Officer Sunjit Kumar Chand, Upazila Agriculture Officer Manowar Hossain and Upazila Farmers League President Abdul Latif were present at the time.

At that time, the Environment Minister said that farmers no longer plow and thresh with cows. They are doing mechanical plowing and threshing. The current government is distributing agricultural machinery to farmers at subsidized rates to make the country self-sufficient in food.

He said that after the independence of the country, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman went to China and Japan. Then he came to see mechanized farming in China and Japan. Returning home, Bangabandhu said, if our country is to be self-sufficient in food, we have to farm by mechanized method. Bangabandhu’s plan has been implemented today by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The environment minister said these things yesterday (April 20) while harvesting the boro paddy produced by farmers at Baralekha in Moulvibazar.

Earlier, the minister participated as the chief guest in the distribution of agricultural machinery among the farmers at subsidized prices under the agricultural mechanization project through integrated management organized by the Directorate of Agricultural Extension. At this time, 3 combine harvesters and 10 power threshers were distributed at subsidized prices.