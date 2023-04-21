Hailstorm ends Pakistan-New Zealand Twenty20 after Chapman blitz

A hailstorm shower ended the fourth Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi after New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes hit aggressive half centuries against Pakistan on Thursday.

Chapman was 71 not out off 42 balls as New Zealand — sent in to bat by Pakistan — were 164-5 in 18.5 overs when rain stopped play at Rawalpindi stadium.

It turned into a hailstorm as match officials assessed the conditions before calling off the match as abandoned.

Pakistan leads the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs — all in Lahore.

The final match is in Rawalpindi on April 24 after Eid holidays.

Left-hander Chapman held the innings with stands of 54 for the fourth wicket with Bowes who made 38-ball 54, lifting New Zealand from a precarious 3-54.

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Imad Wasim had derailed New Zealand by dismissing Tom Latham (13), Will Young (six) and Daryl Mitchell (three) to finish with figures of 3-19 in his four overs.

Chapman, who hit ten boundaries and a six, completed his 1,000 Twenty20 international runs on 49 and also added 56 for the fifth wicket with Rachin Ravindra who scored eight.

Bowes hit seven boundaries and a six before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi.