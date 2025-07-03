Norway come from behind to beat Switzerland in Women’s Euro 2025 opener

Norway kicked off their Women’s Euro 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over hosts Switzerland on Wednesday, coming from behind to claim all three points and move top of Group A.

In front of 34,000 fans at a sun-drenched St Jakob-Park in Basel, second-half goals from Ada Hegerberg and a Julia Stierli own goal secured the win for Norway after Nadine Riesen had put the hosts ahead in the first half.

The match was played in sweltering conditions, with temperatures still reaching 28°C (82.4°F) at full-time. Earlier in the day, Finland opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Iceland in Thun.

Despite their win, Norway’s performance raised questions about their title credentials. Coach Gemma Grainger acknowledged the challenges: “The games are going to be tight in these championships. Sometimes you want a perfect world where you perform and win. Sometimes you perform and you don’t win.”

Switzerland were dominant early on and came close to opening the scoring in the 24th minute when Geraldine Reuteler’s long-range strike rattled the crossbar. Four minutes later, Riesen gave the hosts a deserved lead, finishing off a loose ball from her own cross off the near post.

But Norway turned the match around after half-time. Hegerberg headed in the equaliser in the 53rd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance from Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng. Just four minutes later, Graham Hansen’s low cross was turned into the Swiss net by defender Stierli under pressure from Hegerberg.

The Lyon striker, who netted her first goal for Norway this year, had a chance to make it 3-1 from the penalty spot after a clear handball by Reuteler, but she dragged her shot wide. Moments later, VAR overturned a penalty awarded to Switzerland for a soft foul on Riesen, allowing Norway to hold on for the win.

Finland edge 10-player Iceland in tournament opener

Earlier in the day, Finland defeated Iceland 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament thanks to a second-half goal from Katariina Kosola.

The match in Thun was played in cooler conditions, and Finland capitalised on their numerical advantage after Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off for two yellow cards, the second for a stamp on Eveliina Summanen.

Kosola struck the winner in the 70th minute, cutting inside and finishing past Iceland goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir. The win marks a strong start for Finland, who next face Norway in Sion on Sunday.

“It feels amazing,” said Kosola. “A first major tournament for me and a win feels really good.”

Iceland suffered a further setback when captain Glodis Perla Viggosdottir was forced off at half-time due to injury. The result leaves them needing a result in their next match to stay in contention.