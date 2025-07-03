Army will act if troops found involved in enforced disappearances: Headquarters

The Bangladesh Army on Thursday pledged to take stern action against any military personnel found to be involved in enforced disappearances, amid ongoing allegations against a few soldiers currently on deputation to other security agencies.

“At times, army personnel are assigned on deputation, but they remain under military oversight. If any member is proven to be involved in such incidents, we will take appropriate disciplinary measures,” said Colonel Md. Shafiqul Islam, Colonel Staff at the Military Operations Directorate.

He made the statements during a press briefing held at Dhaka Cantonment’s Officers’ Mess ‘A’.

In response to a question from a journalist, Colonel Shafiqul confirmed that investigations are currently ongoing into recent allegations.

He addressed the families of victims, stating, “If anyone seeks help from the army for their safety, we are ready to assist.”

Regarding the upcoming national election, he mentioned that the Election Commission has not yet requested army deployment. “However, if called upon, we are fully prepared to support a free and fair electoral process,” he said.

On the topic of weapons stolen from a police station, Colonel Shafiqul reported that about 80% have already been recovered.

“We are hopeful that we will retrieve the remaining arms before the polls,” he added.

Discussing efforts to tackle juvenile crime, he noted that more than 400 suspected teen gang members have been arrested. “While we cannot be present in every alley, we respond quickly to any credible tips,” he explained.

In the past two weeks, joint operations have led to the recovery of 26 illegal firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition. Since August, the army has seized 9,692 illegal weapons and arrested 15,646 individuals, including 562 connected to serious criminal activities.