BNP urges caution over draft telecom policy

BNP on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the recently drafted ‘Telecommunication Network and Licensing Regime Reform Policy 2025’ by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), warning that passing such a nationally significant policy ahead of the upcoming general election would be inappropriate and undemocratic.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that while the initiative aims to modernise the telecom sector, the timing and approach raise questions about transparency and fairness.

“BNP believes that it won’t be appropriate to unilaterally enact such a nationally important policy at this time, especially considering the upcoming national elections,” Fakhrul said.

He acknowledged that the draft policy’s stated goals — simplifying licensing procedures, fostering technological innovation, and increasing rural digital inclusion — were positive. However, he warned that certain provisions appear to disproportionately benefit large Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), potentially sidelining small and medium enterprises and local entrepreneurs.

Calling for broad consultation and stakeholder engagement, Fakhrul cautioned against rushing decisions in a sector that directly affects national digital sovereignty and economic equity. “It is necessary to ensure caution, transparency and participation of relevant stakeholders in formulating such national-level telecom policies,” he said. “With the national election ahead, hasty decisions should not be made.”

BNP Standing Committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan also criticised the government for not involving telecom experts or political parties in the drafting process. “We do not support making such an important policy hastily before the election,” he said.

Fakhrul reaffirmed BNP’s commitment to equitable digital development and safeguarding national interests in the telecommunications sector, suggesting that any major reforms should be undertaken by a government with a renewed democratic mandate.