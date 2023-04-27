Three dead, 15 injured in bus, pick up collision in Naogaon

Three people, including a child, were killed and 15 others injured when a speeding passenger bus collided head on with a pick-up at Chak Gauri Bazar area under Mahadebpur upazila in Naogaon district on Thursday afternoon.

Naogaon Additional Police Super Gaziur Rahman said a Rajshahi-bound passenger bus collided head on with Naogaon-bound mini truck on Naogaon-Rajshahi Highway in the area at about 3:00pm on Thursday, leaving two people dead on the spot and 15 others injured.

The 26-year-old pick-up driver Harun Mondol died on the spot. He was the son of Shamsher Mondol of village Joypur in Khajur union under Mohadebpur upazila.

The injured were taken to 250-bedded Naogaon General Hospital where another person succumbed to his injuries.

He said the identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The front side of the pick-up was badly damaged in the collision, while the passenger bus was partially damaged.

The deceased were the passengers of the truck, he said, adding that police seized both the vehicles.