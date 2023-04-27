Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Disney has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of organising a campaign of “government retaliation” in a lawsuit.

The new legal action sharply escalates the battle between the entertainment giant and the Republican politician.

The two sides have been fighting since Disney criticised a state law banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools.

The lawsuit came after state officials voided a development deal involving the firm’s Florida theme park.

Disney said Mr DeSantis’ steps to assert control over its operations threatened its business and violated its constitutional rights.

It asked the court to undo the moves.