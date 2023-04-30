Gazipur city polls: Jahangir’s nomination cancelled, mother’s one legal

Former Gazipur city corporation mayor Md Jahangir Alam’s nomination paper has been cancelled.

Returning officer Md Faridul Islam cancelled the nomination paper on Sunday saying that Jahangir Alam is a loan defaulter.

But his mother Zaida Khatun’s nomination is legal, the returning officer added.

Suspended mayor Jahangir collected his nomination papers on April 26 to run for the post as an independent candidate. Later, the next day, he submitted his and his mother’s nomination papers.

The elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on May 25.

The ruling Awami League on November 19, 2021, expelled Jahangir Alam from his position in the party after videos of Alam making derogatory comments on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyred freedom fighters of the Liberation War at a program.