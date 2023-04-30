Sheikh Hasina’s leadership needed for prosperity: IMF Chief

Lauding the unprecedented advancement of Bangladesh, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said leadership like Bangladesh Prime Minister is necessary to go ahead towards prosperity confronting all the hurdles.

“Bangladesh is a role model in the world . . . it has made unprecedented advancement in various sectors under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina,” said the IMF chief while paying a courtesy call on Bangladesh Prime Minister at the meeting room of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Washington.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief led a delegation at the meeting, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters during a press briefing.

Sheikh Hasina is now on an official visit to the US mainly to attend the celebration of Bangladesh’s 50 years of partnership with the World Bank, scheduled for Monday.

The Foreign Minister said that the IMF chief said the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina has made Bangladesh economically stable after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leadership like Bangladesh Prime Minister is needed to go ahead towards prosperity confronting all the hurdles, said Georgieva.

She also lauded maintaining stability in the macro economy even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress due to establishing massive infrastructure development, well connectivity and maintaining the law and order.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister apprised the IMF chief of her government’s initiatives to make sure the overall development of her country.

“The development of the country has not made in a day rather it’s a result of longtime planning,” she added.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin and Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan were present during the briefing.