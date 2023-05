Four gamblers held in Moulvibazar

Four gamblers have been arrested from Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district.

The arrested are Md Delwar Hossain, 28, Ojir Mia, 52, Jahir Mia, 35, and Borhan Uddin, 35.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch of Police conducted a driver in Kauargola village on Monday midnight and arrested the three gamblers.

A case has been filed with Kamalganj Police Station in this regard.