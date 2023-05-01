PM Sheikh Hasina to attend Bangladesh-WB 50-year partnership programme today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to attend a programme here this morning at the invitation of World Bank (WB) President David Malpass marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and WB.

She will address the plenary session on “Reflection on 50 years of World Bank-Bangladesh Partnership” held at the Preston Auditorium of the WB, BSS reports.

PM’s Information and Communication Technology Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, and PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, among others, will be present.

WB President David Malpass and its Former Chief Economist Kausik Basu will speak at the programme while the global lenders VP Martin will provide the closing remarks.

The premier will later attend a high level business luncheon after the plenary session with WB president, MDs and VPs at East Dining Room of the World Bank.

She will also address a meeting with the WB Board members at Shihata Conference Room at WB headquarters.

On her arrival in the WB headquarters in Washington DC, the Bangladesh prime minister will be welcomed by its Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck and its SAR VP Martin Raiser with a flower bouquet.

At the outset of the programme, the premier with the WB president will jointly open a photo exhibition and will walk-through of some key elements of the exhibition.

Sheikh Hasina later will witness a dance performance.

A video presentation on “Bangladesh-World Bank 50 Years of Partnership” will also be screened at the function.

The prime minister earlier on April 28 reached Washington DC to attend the WB programme.

After her six-day visit to Washington DC, she will leave the USA for London on May 4 to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Earlier on April 25, a special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 04.45pm (local time).

Japan had rolled out a red carpet to welcome the Bangladesh prime minister and gave her the static guard of honour at the airport.

During her visit to Japan, Dhaka and Tokyo signed eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgradation, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties; defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.

On April 26, Sheikh Hasina had a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

On the same day, she also held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after the signing of the deals.

The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the “Friends of Liberation War Honour” to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971 on April 27.

During her visit to Tokyo, the prime minister attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.

She also had meetings with the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie Abe and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.