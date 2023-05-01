Luxembourg Minister for Dev Cooperation lauds Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress

Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg Francois Fayot has lauded Bangladesh’s socio-economic development and appreciated the country’s generosity in hosting more than 1.1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

He assured Luxembourg’s continued support to Bangladesh’s socio-economic development and underscored the importance of trade and investment relations between the two countries for mutual benefit, reports UNB.

Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, hosted a luncheon in honour of Francois Fayot on Sunday afternoon at the State guesthouse Padma.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, in his welcome speech, recalled with gratitude Luxembourg recognizing the independence of Bangladesh in February 1972, and exchanges between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel through a video conference on the landmark occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two countries last year.

He thanked the Luxembourg government for continued programmes of assistance to support the socio-economic development of the vulnerable communities in Bangladesh, especially in char areas in the northern districts.

Highlighting that Bangladesh and Luxembourg work closely in various regional and international fora, including the UN and ASEM, the State Minister commended Luxembourg’s humanitarian and political support in the EU, UN, and other international fora to address the Rohingya crisis.

Nahim Razzak, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rear Admiral (Retd.) Md. Khurshed Alam, acting Foreign Secretary; Peggy FRANTZEN, Ambassador-designate of Luxembourg to Bangladesh; Senior Secretaries/Secretaries of Technical and Madrasa Education Division, Health Services Division, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, National Skills Development Authority, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education; Resident Representatives of UNDP and WFP, CDA, a.i. of EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Deputy Representative of UNHCR; Marc Elvinger, co-chair of Friendship International, among others, joined the luncheon.

Earlier, Francois Fayot visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He placed a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation, had a tour of the museum and signed the Visitors’ Book.

Mashura Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee Board of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust welcomed Francois Fayot at the museum.