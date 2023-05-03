Bus strike in Sunamganj suspended

The District Bus, Minicoach, Microbus Sramik Union has announced the suspension of the indefinite transport strike called in Sunamganj from May 4 on the assurance of the administration that ‘considering the SSC candidates’.

The organization called for a strike on April 30 with three demands of beating transport workers, vandalizing vehicles, withdrawing cases against workers and stopping extortion.

District Bus, Minicoach, Microbus Workers Union President Sujaul Kabir confirmed the suspension of the strike on Wednesday (May 3).

He said, the police administration discussed with us after hearing the strike we had called for three-point demand. After a long discussion, we decided to suspend the strike till the completion of the SSC examination as the police agreed to our demand.