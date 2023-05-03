Central Awami League leaders visit to Sylhet on Thursday

In the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election, the joint workers meeting of Sylhet district and metropolitan Awami League regarding the conduct of the election of Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, the Bangladesh Awami League nominated boat symbol mayoral candidate, will be held at Aman Ullah Convention Hall on Thursday (May 4) at 6 pm.

Bangladesh Awami League presidium member Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak will be present as the chief guest in the workers’ rally.

Presidium member Syeda Zebunnecha Haque will be present as special guest and Central Organizing Secretary Ahmed Hossain will be present as the main speaker.

Also, Central Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chaudhuri Nadel, Central Executive Committee Member Dr. Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, Azizus Samad Don, Central Deputy Secretary Sayem Khan will be present as special guests in the meeting. Local senior leaders will also speak.

In the joint workers’ meeting, the president of the metropolitan Awami League, Masuk Uddin Ahmed, the president of the metropolitan Awami League, the acting president of the district Awami League, Shafiqur requested all the leaders and activists of Sylhet district Awami League, the upazila Awami League, the old and extended parts of the metropolis to attend on time. Rahman Chowdhury and Acting General Secretary of District Awami League Mohammad Ali Dulal and Acting General Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League ATM Hasan Zebul.