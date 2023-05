Bottled soybean oil price increased to Tk 199 per litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been hiked by Tk 12 to Tk 199 a litre.

The new prices have been made effective from today, said Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners’ and Vanaspati Manufacturers’ Association.

Earlier, the price of per litre of bottled soybean oil was Tk190.