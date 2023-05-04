WHO issues new strategic plan for COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday issued a new strategic plan for COVID-19 focusing on the transition from emergency response to long-term COVID-19 disease management.

The Global Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan (SPRP) 2023-2025 is the WHO’s fourth strategic plan for COVID-19.

The document is a guide for countries on how to manage COVID-19 over the next two years in the transition from an emergency phase to a longer-term, sustained response.

“Although we are in a much stronger position in facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is here to stay and countries need to manage it alongside other infectious diseases,” WHO said in a statement.

“The SPRP 2023-25 will be useful in guiding countries in managing COVID-19, whether or not the pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern,” the statement added.

The updated two-year strategy expands on the goals of the 2022 SPRP and aids nations as they move from critical emergency response to sustainable long-term COVID-19 disease prevention, control, and management, according to the press release.

Meanwhile, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on COVID-19 will meet for the 15th time on Thursday to advise the WHO Director-General on whether the pandemic is still a public health emergency of international concern.