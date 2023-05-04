173 candidates collected nomination papers for SCC election

173 people have collected nomination papers for mayor and councilor posts in Sylhet City Corporation elections.

Among them, two candidates including former Chhatra League leaders have collected nomination papers for the post of mayor.

And 171 people have collected nomination papers for the posts of reserved and general councilors. Syed Kamal Hossain confirmed this information on Wednesday (May 3) Sylhet City Returning Officer’s Office Staff Officer and District Bianibazar Upazila Election Officer.

He said that Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu for the post of mayor collected the nomination form on Tuesday (May 2) and another candidate Mohammad Abdul Mannan on Wednesday (May 3). Among them, Mohammad Abdul Hanif Kutu is a former Chhatra League leader of the 90s.

Apart from this, 40 people have so far collected nomination papers for the post of reserved councilor and 131 candidates for the post of general councillor.

According to the information provided by the Returning Officer’s office, 2 persons have been reserved in Ward No. 1, 3 persons each in Ward No. 2 and 10, 4 persons each in Ward No. 3 and 11, 5 persons in Ward No. 4, 1 each in Ward No. 5, 6, 8 and 14. 5 people in ward number 12, 10 people in ward number 13. And in general wards, one person in general 1.12.14.17.23.24 and 35 ward, 3.4.5.7.11.13.18.21.28 and 32 ward number two, 6.8. 9, 25 and 36 three each, 10, 15, 27, 40 and 41 four each, 22 and 29 six each, 30 ward 9 each, 31, 39 and 42 five each, 33 no.

7 candidates in the ward, 8 candidates in wards 34 and 38, 10 candidates in ward 37 have collected nomination papers.

The sale of nomination papers for the posts of mayor, reserved and general councilors in the Sylhet City Corporation elections began on Thursday (April 27). No one collected nomination papers on the first day.

After that, the sale of nomination papers was closed on Friday and Saturday. Nomination papers were sold again on Sunday (April 30). After closing on May 1, nomination papers were sold again on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 2 and 3).

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the last date for submission of nomination papers of candidates is 23 May, the last date for selection is 25 May and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 1 June and the voting will be held by EVM system in Sylhet City Corporation on 21 June.