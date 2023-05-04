British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad attends His Majesty The King’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Having received an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III,British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad along with his wife attended theRoyal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on the 3rdof May 2023 to celebrate His Majesty’s Coronation. Mansoor expressed his feelings:

It was such a memorable day and a wonderful surprise to receive the invitation from the Lord Chamberlain commanded by His Majesty King Charles III.We were greatly honoured to attend the Royal Garden Party to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty at Buckingham Palace. His Majesty passed through the guests and greeted everyone with great joy. We were all very pleased to see His Majesty in such good spirits. We had a lovely walk aroundthe Buckingham Palace Gardens, and were fortunate enough to meet some wonderful people.

Mansoor Ahmad was presented with the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM) at an Honours Presentation in 2022 held on behalf of His Majesty KingCharles IIIat the New Armouries, The Tower of London in November 2022 for his services to the community of the London Borough of Merton during the pandemic Covid-19. He was honoured with having his name published in the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Birthday Honours List 2022. In addition, Mansoor has been honoured with a number of awards, achievements, and recognitions for his outstanding contributions, selfless efforts, and support to the British Community. Among these are the British Citizens Award, British Community Honours Award, Merton Mayors Covid-19 Award, House of Lords Award, Community Award, School Governor Award, and more.

Mansoor has voluntarily been involved with many school committees,various charity groups, and the London Mayor’s Charity team,contributing to charitable activities for over a period of 16 years.

Mansoor has been serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life devotee of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK.

Mansoor served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchange Bangladesh for over 11 years. He also served as a visiting lecturer with University of Science & Technology (USTC), Preston University, Premier University, Southern University Bangladesh, Edward University & University of Honolulu (Chittagong Campus, Bangladesh) and taught at BBA, MBA and ACCA Levels.