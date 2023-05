Romo Rouf Chowdhury has been re-elected as chairman of Bank Asia Limited on Sunday.

Mr. Chowdhury is one of the sponsor shareholders as well as sponsor directors of Bank Asia. He is a graduate in engineering from Durham University, United Kingdom, according to a press release.

He has more than 30 years of experience as an industrialist.

Currently, Mr. Chowdhury holds the position of chairman of Rancon Group.