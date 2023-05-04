Four accused in murder case among 7 held in Moulvibazar

Police in separate drives arrested seven people, including four accused in a murder case,from on Wednesday night.

Under the instruction of Officer-in-Charge of Juri Police Station Mosharaff Hossain, a special team of police, led by Sub-Inspector Anjan Kuman, conducted a drive at Hatia village of Derai upazila of Sunamganj on Wednesday night.

They arrested four fugitive accused of a murder case—Chinu Mia, Sumon Mia, Rasel Mia and Parul Mia. On April 15, a 60-year-old Jalil Mia was killed over land dispute. Earlier, two more accused were held in this case and one of them gave confessional statement before a court about the murder.

Meanwhile, another team of Juri police, led by SI Farhad Mia, conducted a drive in Barlekha upazila and arrested the three people who had warrants.