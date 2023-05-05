Death of Russian woman at Rooppur Plant ‘unnatural’: Police

The death of Russian woman, who worked at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna district, is unnatural, said police.

The victim Riabovo Gulnara, 51, worked at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, is an employee of Russian company Atomstroyexport (ASE).

She was found dead in Room No-146 of Building No-13 of Green city residential area on Thursday morning.

Police assumed that the woman might have been killed. They have received some clues in this regard. However, they do not want to disclose it for the sake of investigation.

According to police, Riabovo went to sleep in her room on Wednesday night as usual. She did not leave the room after that. There was no response when her colleagues called on Thursday morning.

Later, they informed police.

At around 10.00am, police broke open the door of the room of the victim and saw her dead inside a bathroom.

A senior officer of Pabna district police said on Friday morning that the woman’s death is unnatural. “There was injury mark on the victim’s neck. Her husband was found unconscious since the incident.”

Ishwardi Police Station OC Arvindo Sarker said that the matter is being investigated.