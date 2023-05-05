1,265 vehicles imported from Japan and Singapore arrive at Ctg port

A ship carrying record numbers of reconditioned vehicles imported from Japan and Singapore has arrived at Chittagong port recently.

The Malaysian flag carrier ‘MV Malaysia Star’ carrying 1265 reconditioned vehicles berthed at the port’s Jetty No. 7 and 8, said Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi, deputy commissioner of Chittagong Customs House.

He said that 569 vehicles were unloaded at Chittagong Port. The rest will be cleared at Mongla port, he added.

According to Chittagong Customs sources, because of the dollar crisis, the opening of LC for luxury goods was closed for a long time. Recently, vehicle LCs have been opened again as the economic situation has become normal.

The port authorities have expressed hope that the revenue from these cars will be over Tk 200 crore.

Habibur Rahman, the former general secretary of Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), an organisation of car dealers, said that if the economy of the country is to be kept alive, the use of cars must be continued .