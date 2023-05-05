Tower Hamlets Civic Awards for community heroes

12 local heroes have been recognised for their years of dedication and contribution to their neighbours and the wider community in the Tower Hamlets Civic Awards.

The awards, which were held at the Art Pavilion in Mile End on Tuesday 2 May, were open to people who live, work or study in the borough and who help to improve the quality of life for others.

Nominations opened at the end of last year and the winners were chosen by a cross party panel, chaired by the Speaker of the Council, and including representatives from the community.

The Speaker of the Council, Councillor Shafi Ahmed said:

“Our civic awards are a great way for Tower Hamlets to officially recognise the hard work and dedication of those who continue to focus their time and efforts making our borough a great place to live.

“Each worthy winner shares a sense of public service far beyond what would be expected of them, so I’m delighted to say we see what you do, and we thank you for the commitment you continue to show to others.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman said:

“Many congratulations and thanks go to all those who were nominated or have won a civic award this year. Each of these civic heroes have made positive contributions to their communities, and more directly have improved the lives of people in the borough. They are the best of Tower Hamlets and we should be proud of them.”

14 year old Liliana Noor received her award as a young achiever under 25. Among her achievements have been supporting the rights of migrants, involvement in the first ever Bengali concert held at the University of Oxford, and being part of a delegation meeting with the Ambassador of Mexico at the Houses of Parliament.

Liliana, who attends Mulberry School for Girls and is a member of the Tower Hamlets Youth Council said:

“I would like to say thank you to everyone for recognition of my achievements and I’m very honoured to receive the civic award.”

Among the reasons the various awards were given are: