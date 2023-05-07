Army chief calls on President at Bangabhaban

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammad Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in the capital.

“During the meeting, the head of state was briefed about different activities of the forces and the progress of implementation of various development programmes and measures under the ‘Armed Forces Goal 2030 ” President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

He said the army chief informed the President about his recent visit to India and apprised him of various aspects of the visit.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Shahabuddin mentioned that the Bangladesh Army, as a symbol of country’s pride and heritage, was constituted through the Great Liberation War in 1971.

Apart from protecting the country’s sovereignty, he said, they (army personnel) always stood by the people at the time of emergency or natural disasters as well as the socio-economic development of the country.

The ongoing development activities of Bangladesh Army in the light of “Forces Goal 2030” would continue in the days to come, he hoped.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present there.