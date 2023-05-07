23 Covid cases reported, daily positivity rate now 2.07pc

Twenty three fresh Covid-19 cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

With the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,038,338. The daily case test positivity dropped to 2.07 per cent from Saturday’s 2.96 per cent as 1,111 samples were tested.

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The recovery rate decreased to 98.40 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021.