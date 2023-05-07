BNP won’t join any election under this govt: Fakhrul

Mentioning that Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants a free, fair and neutral election, the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that his party will not participate in any election under this government.

He made the remarks at a council of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila BNP unit held at Kalibari Municipal Auditorium in Thakurgaon district on Sunday.

The BNP secretary general said that this government should hand over its power to a neutral government, and form a new Election Commission. Only then crisis in the country would be resolved, he added.

Fakhrul urged all grassroot level leaders to be united in realizing these demands.

He alleged that the government has established a reign of terror in the country by using all state apparatus.

Thakurgaon district BNP president Taimur Rahman, vice president Foygam Ali, general secretary Mirza Faisal Amin and joint general secretary Obaidullah Masud were present at the programme.