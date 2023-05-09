Arav Khan gets 10-yr in jail in arms case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Dubai’s gold trader Arav Khan to 10 years in jail in an arms act case.

Judge Murshid Ahmed of Dhaka’s Special Tribunal-14 announced the verdict in his absence on Tuesday.

The judge also fined him Tk 10,000, in default, of which he will have to serve three more months in jail.

The punishment of the fugitive will be effective from the day of his arrest or surrender, the judgment said.

According to the case statement, on January 28, 2015, Arav Khan went to the house of his father-in-law Sekender Ali in the capital’s Moghbazar to collect money, holding him at gunpoint. He was arrested in front of his father-in-law’s house with a loaded revolver.

Sujan Kumar Kundu, the then sub-inspector of Vehicle Theft Prevention and Rescue Team of DB West, filed a case under the Arms Act against Arav in Ramna Model Police Station.

DB Sub-Inspector Sheikh Hasan Muhammad Mustafa Sarwar, investigating officer of the case, pressed charges against him in the court on March 1, 2015, as the allegations against the accused, Rabiul Islam Apon alias Arav Khan, were found true.

On May 10 in the same year, the court framed charges against Arav, but he managed to come out of jail after securing bail on March 14, 2018, in the case and went into hiding.

The tribunal declared him a ‘fugitive’ in the case and issued an arrest warrant against him on October 24.