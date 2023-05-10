Remaining Bangladeshis in Sudan being taken to Jeddah

Bangladesh is operating four chartered flights from Sudan, at its own cost, to evacuate 555 Bangladeshi citizens to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Three of the chartered flights will be operated today, while the fourth will be operated tomorrow, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

He said the government has sent required financial support for providing food to Bangladeshis who are waiting in Sudan, UNB reports.

Once they reach Jeddah, they will fly back to Dhaka as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, 136 Bangladeshi nationals arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

They were supported by IOM with air tickets through its internal emergency assistance funding mechanisms to travel from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Dhaka, Bangladesh with the coordinated support from Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Upon arrival the returnees were provided with meals and onward transportation allowance from the Wage Earners’ Welfare Board (Tk 3,000) and IOM (Tk 2,000).