The 69th General Meeting of the Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo was held in London

Bangla Mirror Desk :

The 69th general meeting of the traditional Greater Shahar Para Jubo Shongo was held in London.

The meeting was held on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) in the hall of a restaurant in East London under the chairmanship of Jubo Shongo President Akhtar Kamaly and secretary Abdul Awal Kamaly.

In the meeting, a comprehensive review of important issues, preparations for Awards and other projects were discussed based on the agenda.

Participated in the discussion – Jubo Shongo Adviser Abdur Rahim Kamali, Former President Sheikh M A Khalique, Yusuf Kamali, Former Secretary Engineer Sadrul Kamali, Former Secretary Muhammad Shahed Rahman, Monir Kamali Jahangir, Ferdous Kamali, Present Treasurer Siddique Kamali, Muhammed Kashem Uddin Kamali, Nasir. Uddin Kamali, Shiplu Mia, Badrul Kamali and Khashrul Kamali and many others.