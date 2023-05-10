We’re ready to deal with Cyclone ‘Mocha’: State Minister

The government taken all-out measures to deal with the Cyclone ‘Mocha’, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman has said.

He informed journalists about it at the beginning of a meeting held at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in this regard on Wednesday (May 10) afternoon.

Quoting the meteorologists, the State Minister said the depression lying over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved has turned into a deep depression and is lying over the same area. It is likely to turn into into a cyclonic storm sometime between Wednesday evening and midnight. Then it will be named Cyclone Mocha.

He said, “We’re almost sure that the deep depression will turn into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to be a super cyclone.”

While contacted at about 2:00pm on Wednesday, a meteorologist said the deep depression is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm at any moment between Wednesday evening and midnight.

The Cyclone ‘Mocha’ may strike between the evening of May 13 and early in the morning of May 14. “We are ready to deal with the cyclone. Inshallah, we will be able to deal with the cyclone like previous years. Army, Navy and Coast Guards have been kept standby.”

Enamur Rahman said preparations have been taken if the cyclone changes its directions. Chattogram has also been kept prepared. All the concerned people are readied. Preparations have also been taken if landslide takes place in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

He further said there is no possibility of tidal surges. Cyclone ‘Mocha’ is likely to strike Cox’s Bazar and Myanmar coasts. St Martin’s is in greater risk because it is likely to strike the low-lying areas there. Cyclone ‘Mocha’ may proceed with a speed of 180 to 220 kilometer per hour.

The State Minister said Rohingya refugee sheltres in Cox’s Bazar are facing a greater degree of risk due to rain-and wind-induced landslides. Preparations have been taken to shift them to the strong structures there. However, wind is unlikely cause any damage in Cox’s Bazar due to the existence of hills.

He said rice and dry food have already been sent to the people taken shelters at the cyclone shelters at Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram. Ric and cash Tk 20 lakh will also be distributed among affected people there.

Moreover, the cyclone shelters have been kept readied. All the fishing boats and trawlers have been asked to come back and anchor at the coast.