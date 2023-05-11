13 BNP leaders, activists remanded in Sylhet

A Sylhet court on Wednesday placed 13 BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists on a one-day remand in a case over alleged involvement in police assault and obstruction of government work.

Sylhet Kotwali police station arrested them on Tuesday and produced them in court seeking a five-day remand for each.

However, Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate third court Judge Sharmin Khanam placed them a one-day remand each, said Sylhet District BNP General Secretary Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, who appeared for them at the court.

The accused are Sylhet Mahanagar Chhatra Dal joint secretary Abul Hossain, former co-organizer Md. Abdus Salam, Juba Dal leader Parvez Ahmed, Raju Ahmed, Chhatra Dal leader Kamrul Hasan, Goalabazar Union Chhatra Dal members of Osmaninagar Upazila Junaid Hossain, Saiful Islam, Md. Hafizur Rahman, former Publicity Secretary of Metropolitan BNP Shamim Mazumder, Joint General Secretary of Ward No. 3 BNP MA Lahin, Member of Ward No. 25 BNP Badrul Islam, Ward No. 27 BNP General Secretary Nazrul Islam, and Jasa leader Siraj Uddin.

On May 2, police arrested eight leaders and activists from a Chhatra Dal procession in the Chowhatta area of Sylhet.

Later, sub-inspector (outpost in-charge) Kazi Jamal Uddin of Kotwali police station’s Shahjalal R. investigation center filed a case against eight named people and 150 to 200 unnamed individuals.

They were accused of assaulting police and obstructing government work. Police later arrested some others in that case.

In Sylhet, the police have arrested 50 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate organizations in various cases, said Emran Ahmed Chowdhury.

“Police said in the remand application in the court that the accused could do more sabotage. Interrogation on remand is necessary to obtain information from them. However, we said that no such incident happened as per the information given in the case details. There is no legal basis for putting the accused on remand in such cases,” he said.