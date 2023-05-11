Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal number 1 and instead hoist distant warning signal 2 as the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved north-northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ over the same area.

At 6.00 am on Thursday, it was centered about 1,295 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1,220 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,265 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 1,225 km south-southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction till Friday. Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually and move north-northwestwards.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution due to Cyclone Mocha. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.