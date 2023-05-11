Jaishankar arrives to join Indian Ocean Conference

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka this afternoon to join the ‘6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023’ hosted by Bangladesh from May 12 to 13.

State Minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam received the Indian foreign minister upon his arrival.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was also present.

Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the conference to be inaugurated by Prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity,” Shahriar tweeted after receiving Jaishankar.

“Always a pleasure to welcome Dr S Jaishankar who has always supported IOC,” he said.

The sixth edition of the conference is being organised by India Foundation in association with Bangladesh foreign ministry.

With the theme of “Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future”, the conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years it has emerged as the “Flagship Consultative Forum” for countries in the region over regional affairs.