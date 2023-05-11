Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday

Cyclone Mocha is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by midnight and further strengthen into a very severe cyclone tomorrow, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) director Md Azizur Rahman.

“Country’s coastal areas are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds after May 13 as a result of Cyclone Mocha,” said Azizur Rahman while speaking at a press conference at his office in the city on Thursday afternoon.

As a precautionary measure, the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number 2.

The approaching Cyclone Mocha shared characteristics with Cyclone Sidr, which eventually made landfall in Bangladesh on November 15, 2007, causing large-scale evacuations.

The cyclonic storm was now centered 1255KM south-southeast of Chattogram port, 1180km south- southeast of Cox’s Bazar, 1220km south-southeast of Mongla port and 1185km south-east of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly director till tomorrow morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards, said the met office in a special weather bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind within 54km of the cyclone centre is about 62 KPH (kilometer per hour) rising to 88 KPH in gust/squalls.

Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture in the deep sea.