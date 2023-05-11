SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation

The government is yet to take decision on postponement of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations due to approaching cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ as decision will be taken immediately as per situation, reports BSS.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka Chairman and Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee President Tapan Kumar Sarkar confirmed it.

He said all concerned have already been made conscious about taking urgent required measures in view of cyclone situation.

A press release signed by Tapan Kumar Sarkar was issued today asking all boards to take cautionary measures and keep safe all examination related secret goods.