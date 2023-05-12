239 more Bangladeshis return home from Sudan

A total of 239 Bangladeshis, who were stuck in conflict-raged Sudan, arrived in Bangladesh via Saudi Arabia on Friday.

They reached at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 9am.

Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) welcomed them at the airport.

Earlier on Thursday (May 11), a total of 51 Bangladeshi nationals evacuated from Sudan returned home from Jeddah Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

On 8 May, Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought back 136 Bangladeshi nationals – escaping Sudan – from Jeddah.

There are around 1,500 Bangladeshis in Sudan. Many of them are still waiting to come home safely.

The Bangladeshi nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan took temporary shelter in Jeddah with the help of the Bangladesh Embassy and Saudi authorities.

Sudan plunged into a civil war last month that has so far claimed the lives of more than 600 people, including civilians, and displaced hundreds of thousands.