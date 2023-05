A woman was crushed under the wheels of a train at Fenchuganj upazila in Sylhet district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

It was learnt that a Sylhet bound-train from Dhaka hit the woman while she was crossing rail line in Mallickpur area at around 9:30 pm.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot.

Sylhet Railway Station master Rasel Ahmed confirmed the matter.