Sick leave designed to provide employees with the flexibility to take time off from their work

without fear of losing their jobs or income, and to prevent the spread of illness at workplace.

Sick leave may also help employees recover faster from their illnesses, which may lead to

increased productivity and job satisfaction. It is an essential benefit that provides employees with

time off from work when they are unwell or need to care for a sick family member. This benefit

often provided by employers as part of their employee benefits package, and it is a legal

entitlement in many countries. Therefore, sick leave is the type of leave that is granted to

employees when they are unable to work due to illness or injury.

The amount of sick leave entitlements may vary depending on the country and employer. In

some countries, sick leave entitlements are enshrined in law, while in others, there is no legal

requirement for employers to provide sick leave. Conditions for taking sick leave can also vary,

with some employers requiring employers to provide medical certification or to notify their

employer as soon as possible.

In many countries, sick leave is governed by labour laws that establish minimum standards for

sick leave entitlements. These laws often set out the amount of sick leave that employees are

entitled to, the conditions under which sick leave can be taken, and the procedures for requesting

sick leave.

Sick leave and pay policies vary widely around the world, with different countries and regions

implementing their own laws and regulations. Here is a brief overview of sick leave and pay

policies in different parts of the world:

 North America: In the United States, there is no federal law requiring employers to

provide sick leave. However, some states and cities have implemented their own laws

requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to their employees. In Canada, employees

are entitled to a certain amount of paid sick leave per year, depending on the province or

territory they work in.

 Europe: In Europe, the European Union has set a minimum standard of at least four

weeks of paid vacation per year for all employees. Some European countries, such as

France and Germany, also have laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave to

their employees. However, in the United Kingdom; employees are entitled to up to 28

weeks of sick leave, depending on their length of service.

 Asia: In Asia, the policies on sick leave and pay vary widely by country. For example, in

Japan, employees are entitled to up to 20 days of paid sick leave per year, while in China,

there is no national law requiring employers to provide paid sick leave.

 Australia and New Zealand: In Australia and New Zealand, employees are entitled to a

certain amount of paid sick leave per year, depending on the length of their employment.

In Australia, employees are entitled to 10 days of paid sick leave per year, while in New

Zealand; employees are entitled to five days of sick leave per year.

Overall, the policies on sick leave and pay vary greatly by country and region. It's important to

check the laws and regulations in your own country or region to understand your rights as an

employee.

In Bangladesh, the labour law provides for sick leave and pay for employees. According to the

Bangladesh Labour Law 2006, an employee who has worked for at least six months is entitled to

sick leave with full pay for up to 14 days per year. If an employee falls sick and needs to take

leave, they are required to inform their employer as soon as possible and provide a medical

certificate from a registered medical practitioner. The medical certificate should state the nature

of the illness and the expected duration of the absence. If an employee is absent due to sickness

for more than 14 days in a year, they may be entitled to half pay for an additional 14 days. If the

employee's absence due to sickness continues beyond 28 days in a year, the employer may

terminate the employee's employment. It's important to note that the sick leave and pay policies

in Bangladesh may vary depending on the industry, sector, and company. It's recommended that

employees check their employment contract or speak with their employer to understand their

specific entitlements to sick leave and pay.

If an employee is unable to work due to illness, they must notify their employer as soon as

possible and provide a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner. If an employee

is absent from work for more than three consecutive days due to illness, their employer may

require them to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness to work.

To summarize, sick leave is an important benefit for employees and employers are required by

law to provide a certain amount of sick leave per year. Employees who are unable to work due to

illness are required to provide medical certification, and employers may require a medical

examination for employees who are absent for an extended period of time. In general, sick leave

is an important benefit that provides employees with the flexibility to take time off work when

they are unwell or need to care for a sick family member. As a result of providing sick leave,

employers may help ensure that their employees are able to maintain their health and well-being,

which can lead to increased productivity, job satisfaction, and loyalty.

