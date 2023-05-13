Bangladesh seal a nailbiter to go one up against Ireland

Bangladesh pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory with three balls left over Ireland in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

It was only the sixth time that Bangladesh chased down a total of more than 300 runs, reports UNB.

Chasing a daunting target of 320 in 45 overs— the match was reduced to 45-over a side due to a delayed start due to rain, Bangladesh rode on a brilliant century from Najmul Hossain Shanto and some late fireworks from Mushfiqur Rahim to clinch a last-over win.

In reply to Ireland’s total of 319, Bangladesh got off to a shaky start as Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for just 7 runs. Litton Das followed soon after, as he was caught by Tucker off Graham Hume for 21.

However, Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the Bangladesh innings with a 61-run partnership for the third wicket. Shakib was dismissed for 26, caught by Dockrell off the bowling of Campher. The onus came to Shanto to guide the team home.

Towhid Hridoy then joined Shanto at the crease, and the duo put on a brilliant 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Hridoy played a quickfire knock of 68 off just 58 balls, which included 5 fours and 3 sixes. Shanto, on the other hand, continued to dominate the Irish bowlers and scored a magnificent 117 off just 93 balls, which included 12 fours and 3 sixes. It was his maiden ton in ODIs.

However, as the target got closer, Bangladesh lost Shanto and Hridoy in quick succession, leaving them with a daunting task of scoring 34 runs off the last 3 overs. A short-ball by Curtis Campher tricked Shanto. Harry Tector slipped while bagging the catch at the deep, but he managed to hang on.

Despite losing Shanto and Hridoy in a matter of a few balls, Mushfiqur had other ideas and played a brilliant knock of 36 not out off just 28 balls, which included 4 fours, to take Bangladesh over the line with 3 balls to spare.

In the last over, Bangladesh needed five runs. Mushfiqur ducked the first two balls, and he skied a catch in the third ball, which was a no-ball. In the free-hit, Mushfiqur scooped over the wicketkeeper’s head for a four, which ensured a thrilling win for the Tigers.

For Ireland, Campher was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/37 off 5 overs.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ireland got off to a disastrous start as opener Paul Stirling was dismissed for a duck in the first over of the match. Stephen Doheny followed soon after, as he was caught by Mehidy Hasan Miraz off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud for 12. Skipper Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector then stitched together a crucial partnership to steady the Irish innings. However, Balbirnie was dismissed for 42, caught behind by Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of Shoriful Islam.

Tector then took the onus on himself and played a blistering knock of 140 off just 113 balls, which included 7 fours and 10 sixes. He received good support from Lorcan Tucker (16) and Curtis Campher (8), but it was George Dockrell who provided the late impetus to the Irish innings. Dockrell smashed an unbeaten 74 off just 47 balls, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes, as Ireland finished their innings at 319/6 after 45 overs.

The first match of the series washed out due to rain. The third match of the series will be played on May 14th at the same venue.