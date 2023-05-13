Flight cancelled at Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar airports

Flight operation at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram has been kept suspended since 6am on Saturday.

The order will remain in force till further decision.

Confirming the matter on Saturday morning, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority public relation officer Sohel Kamruzzaman said all flights for May 13 and 14 have been cancelled as great danger signal no 8 has been advised for maritime ports of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

Meanwhile, Cox’s Bazar Airport will remain closed from Saturday 7am to Sunday 7pm due to the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha in the Bay of Bengal.

The Chattogram port authorities also issued Alert-4 instead of Alert-2 due to the inclement weather and all ships were taken to a safe place. The port authorities also suspended port operation from Friday night.

Mocha has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm that lies over East-central Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas. It is likely to intensify further, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.