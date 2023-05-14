Four held with 26 kgs hemp in Sunamganj

Police in separate drives arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with a total of 26 kilograms of hemp from Jamalganj and Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Jamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Meer Md Abdun Naser said based on a secret information a team of police conducted a raid in a Bhairab- bound launch at Sachna Bazaar Launch Ghat area and arrested two drug peddlers along with 20 kilograms of hemp.

The arrested are Md Gias Uddin, 40, and Joigan Begum, 60– both are residents of Pagachang Maddhyapara area of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila.

Meanwhile, Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Md Khaled Chowdhury said acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by sub-inspector Mohon Roy and assistant sub-inspector Dibas Chandra Das conducted a raid in Shantiganj Bazaar and arrested two men along with six kilograms of hemp.

The arrested are Shahinur, 22, and Kabir Hossain, 30,– both are residents of Jamalganj upazila.

During primary investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect and supply the drugs in several districts across the country.

Separate cases were filed with those police stations against the arrested under Narcotics Control Act, the officials added.