5 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

Currently, the number of patients suffering from fatty liver is increasing. Another name for fatty liver is hepatic steatosis. Fat accumulation in the liver can lead to liver damage and other health problems. This problem is called fatty liver. It is possible to reduce the risk of fatty liver by making some changes in your lifestyle. But in case of fatty liver problem, it is important to consult a specialist.

Dr Avai Singh, Gastroenterologist and Senior Consultant at Primus Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi has given some tips to avoid fatty liver. In that case, some foods need to be added to the list and some habits need to be changed. Let’s know what to do to keep fatty liver away-

Eat a balanced diet

Fatty liver can be avoided by eating healthy and balanced diet regularly. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, avocados, nuts and fatty fish, as well as other healthy fats. Stay away from alcohol, excess sugar, processed and fried foods as much as possible.

Keep weight under control

One of the risk factors for fatty liver disease is excess weight, especially around the waist. So one of the best strategies to avoid this disease is to lose weight. Therefore, it is not necessary to lose too much weight. Reducing about 10 percent of the total body weight will get the benefit. So find healthy ways to lose weight.

Blood sugar control

High blood sugar levels can lead to fatty liver disease. Eat fewer sugary foods and drinks and choose carbohydrates instead, such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. It will make it easier to get rid of fatty liver.

Exercise

Regular exercise is very important for treating fatty liver disease. Exercise for at least 30 minutes, five days a week. Take up healthy habits like brisk walking, cycling or swimming.

Avoid alcohol

If you have a habit of drinking alcohol, give it up. Because it can damage your liver and make fatty liver disease worse. So in order to stay healthy you need to eliminate these unhealthy habits.