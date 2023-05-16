Why you should start ironing your underwear

Usually we iron shirts, kameez, jeans and even handkerchiefs to present ourselves as neat. But we forget to iron one important garment, that is underwear.

Now you might be wondering, what is the point of ironing underwear! It is actually related to our health. Even your clean underwear can harbor many germs. The high temperature of the ironing machine helps kill those invisible germs.

Who irons their underwear?​

We usually iron our shirts, jeans and even handkerchiefs to look crisp and tidy. However, we forget to iron one important piece of clothing – the underwear.

Yes! Now if you are wondering what the point of ironing underwear is – it’s your health. The high temperature helps to kill the many germs present on your seemingly clean undies.

Germs can exist on your clean underwear​

If you really think about the amount of germs and bacteria that could be lying on your underwear right before you put them on your private parts, you will be shocked.

Unfortunately, some bacteria and germs can survive even 60°С. Since delicate garments cannot be washed with extremely hot water, your best bet is to iron them after washing. The very hot steam that manages to disinfect clothes from bacteria.

​Bacteria in your washing machine​

There are bacteria in the washing machine. It’s believed that all kinds of bacteria can reproduce in our washing machines, like E. coli and salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, and many others. The dirty clothes we wash are the sources of these germs.

According to the Good Housekeeping Institute, even clean underwear can contain up to 10,000 living bacteria. There exists about one million bacteria in just 2 tablespoons of used water from the washing machine. These bacteria can then pass on to your next load of clothes.

​Underwear spreads the bacteria​

Underwear are actually one of the dirtiest garments and may also contain traces of fecal matter which carry a number of different germs such as hepatitis A virus, norovirus, rotavirus, salmonella and E. coli.

​Iron your underwear to prevent UTI​

Ironing helps to kill bacteria which have the potential to cause urinary tract infections. If you are currently dealing with a fungal infection, it is more advisable to iron your undergarments before putting them on.