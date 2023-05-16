Actor Farooque’s body arrives in Dhaka

The body of legendary actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday morning.

A special US-Bangla flight carrying the body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 7:50am.

Farroque, also Member of Parliament from Dhaka-17 constituency, breathed his last at around 10am on Monday while undergoing treatment at Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital. He had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the last two years.

He is known as ‘Mia Bhai’ to mass people and film industry. He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades. Most of his films were commercially and critically successful.

Farooque is one of the most recognizable stars of classical and golden era of Bangladeshi film industry.

His death has cast a shadow of mourning over the country’s film industry. His body will be brought home today (May 16).

After consulting with Farooque’s family, Nipun Akter, general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artists Association, announced the details about the late actor’s funeral and honour to be paid to him in his final respects.

She said, “At 8am on Tuesday, Farooque’s body will be brought to Dhaka via a flight from Singapore.

Then, he will be taken to his home in Uttara around 9am. Around 11am, he will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar. From there, he will be taken to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) at around 12:30pm. Later, the namaz-e-janaza will take place after Zohr prayers.”

“Later, he will be taken to Gulshan Azad Mosque and following another namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayers, he will finally be taken to his birthplace in Kaliganj in Gazipur, where he will be buried,” she said.