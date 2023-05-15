Lineman electrocuted in Sunamganj

A lineman died from electrocution at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district on Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 9.20 am at Nowdhar village under Paikurati union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque, 25, son of Manjurul Islam, hailed from Karli village of Chollisa union under Sadar upazila of Netrakona district.

Nowdhar Power Sub-station line technician Md Rafiqul Islam said Enamul came in contact with live electric wire when he along with another lineman Shafiq Mia, 22 tried to shut down No. 6 feeder before disconnecting the power supply. Both of them were injured at that time.

Locals rescued them and took to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor Dr Mousumi Akhter declared Enamul Haque as dead.

Injured Shafiq Mia was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

“The accident happened due to the victim’s carelessness,” said Md Hafizur Rahamn, AGM of Dharmapasha Sub-Zonal office of Netrokona Palli Biddut Samity.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mizanur Rahman said being informed, police went there and recovered the body.

Later, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.