Two killed in truck, pickup collision in Sylhet

Two people were killed and three others injured when a truck collided head-on with a pickup in Jaintiapur upazila of Sylhet on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were Nurul Islam, 45, and Sayad Ahmed, 35, both were residents of Helirai village in the upazila.

Police said the accident took place in Katagong area around 12 noon when a truck and a cow-laden pickup collided head-on and fell into a field beside the road, leaving two dead on the spot and three injured.

Officer in-charge Jaintiapur Model Police Station Omar Faruk Moral said the injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.